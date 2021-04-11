Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $25.26 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises approximately 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 93,926.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 80,777 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,254,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,869 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

