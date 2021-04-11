Marotta Asset Management Sells 21,944 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after buying an additional 2,017,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 285,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,469,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 301,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,916. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.