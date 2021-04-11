Marotta Asset Management Buys 1,467 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Finland ETF comprises 0.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

Get iShares MSCI Finland ETF alerts:

BATS EFNL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 2,274 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.