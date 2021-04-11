Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 882,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

