Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 212,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,693,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,458. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

