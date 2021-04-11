Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

