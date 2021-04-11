Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF comprises 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

