13,911 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 885,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

