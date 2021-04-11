DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $778,430.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00611012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031749 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

