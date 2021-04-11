HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0214 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. HempCoin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $52,257.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 78.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,461.19 or 0.99947966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00101820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,416,640 coins and its circulating supply is 261,281,490 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.