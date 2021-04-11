Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 598,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

