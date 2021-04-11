Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.44. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. 2,250,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,459. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,037,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

