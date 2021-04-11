2,905 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.