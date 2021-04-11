Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

