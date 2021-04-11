Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,871,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,204,672. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

