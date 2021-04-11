DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.