North American Management Corp Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.