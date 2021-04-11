Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

