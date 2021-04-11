Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.