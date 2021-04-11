NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,827 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3,200.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in FOX by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FOX by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FOX by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.