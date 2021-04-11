Pundi X Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00609395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031768 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.