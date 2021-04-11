Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $115.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $114.24 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $463.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $465.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $476.06 million, with estimates ranging from $470.12 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

BSET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 34,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,167. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

