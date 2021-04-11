Zacks: Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

