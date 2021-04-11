Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $735,273.05

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $735,273.05 and $294,997.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,339,499 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

