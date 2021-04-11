Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $74.81 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of BorgWarner worth $74,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

