Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 277 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,226,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

