Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,939.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

