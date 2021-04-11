$104.66 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce sales of $104.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.62 million and the highest is $107.93 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $111.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $482.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 199,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

