Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,038.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

