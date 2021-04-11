Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,038.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
