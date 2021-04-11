Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Boosted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

