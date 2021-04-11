Stolper Co Cuts Stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Stolper Co lowered its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Stolper Co owned about 0.06% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 404,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TDF opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

