Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $396,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

