Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.10 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

