Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 316 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up about 3.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

