NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

