General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

