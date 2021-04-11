Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 30.8% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $98.66 million and $622,721.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,625.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.16 or 0.03590992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00424012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.28 or 0.01149297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.00498271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00458407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.40 or 0.00362930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00207968 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,747,507 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

