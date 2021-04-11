Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Columbia Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth $171,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $17.70 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

