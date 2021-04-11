4,922 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.