iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 6.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 50,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

EWJ opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

