Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 9,981 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

NYSE ACN opened at $287.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $287.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.