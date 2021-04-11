Family Legacy Inc. Buys 43 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $615.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $597.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $296.41 and a 1 year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.27.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

