17,409 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,182,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,890,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.