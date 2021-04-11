$217.52 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post sales of $217.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.81 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $159.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.80 million to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,967,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,951,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

