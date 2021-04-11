Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $7.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the highest is $7.92 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP opened at $133.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $6,555,000.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

