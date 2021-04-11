Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.96 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Odyssey has a market cap of $11.96 million and $686,888.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

