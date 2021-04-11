Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $4,019,015 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Redfin by 2,708.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

