Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in First Horizon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in First Horizon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $81,685,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.