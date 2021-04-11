Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.