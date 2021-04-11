Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,477 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 657,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

